BoutsPro Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,252.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. BoutsPro has a market cap of $146,458.00 and $26,252.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

