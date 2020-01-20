BOX Token Trading Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $25,930.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007379 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la.

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

