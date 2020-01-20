BQT (BQTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, BQT has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $99,299.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,642,534 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

