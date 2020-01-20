Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Raised to GBX 92 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25 ($1.15).

BREE opened at GBX 89.49 ($1.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

