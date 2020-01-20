Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) & Guidewire Software (NASDAQ:GWRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -95.20% -582.54% -31.79% Guidewire Software 0.03% 2.01% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridgeline Digital and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidewire Software 0 4 5 0 2.56

Guidewire Software has a consensus price target of $116.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Guidewire Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.47 -$9.47 million N/A N/A Guidewire Software $719.51 million 12.97 $20.73 million $0.63 179.40

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Bridgeline Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; and Guidewire London Market Messaging that provides a message-processing and action framework. Additionally, the company offers data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Live Analytics, a cloud analytics platform; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a cloud-based tool; and Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics, a cloud-native economic cyber risk modeling solution, as well as Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

