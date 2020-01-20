Britvic’s (BVIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BVIC. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 996.79 ($13.11).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 900 ($11.84) on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 927.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In related news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 56 shares of company stock valued at $52,486 over the last 90 days.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

