Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.98. Raytheon reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTN opened at $231.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $162.67 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

