Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,378. The stock has a market cap of $482.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

