Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 636.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,897,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.