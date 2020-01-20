Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. 384,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after buying an additional 454,613 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,956,000 after buying an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 726,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 149,545 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

