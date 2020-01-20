BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $5,550.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.05549342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

