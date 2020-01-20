Bulwark (BWK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,150.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $296,150.00 and $155.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

