Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) target price (up from GBX 2,175 ($28.61)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,035.50 ($26.78).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,278 ($29.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

