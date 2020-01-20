Burst Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $11,605.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Coinroom and Poloniex.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,251,151 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom, Bittrex, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

