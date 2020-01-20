Callisto Network Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $97,428.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BiteBTC and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01932950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00102889 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,336,610,383 coins and its circulating supply is 2,288,919,293 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

