Canaccord Genuity Trims Lamprell (LON:LAM) Target Price to GBX 60

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamprell from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Lamprell stock opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36. Lamprell has a 12-month low of GBX 20.20 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.60 ($0.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.80.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

