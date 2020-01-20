Capita (LON:CPI) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Capita (LON:CPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.71). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Capita to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 167.75 ($2.21).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

