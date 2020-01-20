Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, ZB.COM, Huobi and Bithumb. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $82.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021829 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.63 or 0.02606415 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002396 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010537 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Huobi, DragonEX, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, Exmo, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Indodax, Bittrex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, ABCC, Bitbns, Upbit, Coinnest, Gate.io and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.