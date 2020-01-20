Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.17.

TSE:CAS traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.89. 54,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.91.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

