Cashaa (CAS) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $4.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

