CashBet Coin (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.43. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $8,927.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.05533788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127232 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,450,925 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

