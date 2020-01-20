Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Castle has a total market cap of $125,556.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.01186862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,486,079 coins and its circulating supply is 16,093,214 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

