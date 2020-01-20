CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) has been given a C$65.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$58.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.26.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,329.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

