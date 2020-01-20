Centauri Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Centauri has a market cap of $35,603.00 and $10.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,653,998 coins and its circulating supply is 45,925,080 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

