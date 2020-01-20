ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinnest, HitBTC and EXX. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $969,442.00 and $7,975.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051897 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00073392 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,640.77 or 1.00280275 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043819 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, HitBTC, BigONE, EXX, Coinnest, Huobi, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.