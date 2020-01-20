Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $268,713.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004516 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

