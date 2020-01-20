Chromia Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $628,064.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,145,705 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

