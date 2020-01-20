CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE CCC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

