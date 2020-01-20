CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CIELO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CIOXY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 1,050,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,882. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. CIELO S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

