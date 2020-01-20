Citadel One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 61.7% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $9,514.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

