Clams (CLAM) Price Tops $0.49

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Clams has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00005598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Clams has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $89.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,581,780 coins and its circulating supply is 3,955,173 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

