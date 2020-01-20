CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 262.5% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $63,211.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 262.5% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00027515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003906 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001077 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,392,341 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

