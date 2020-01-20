Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF remained flat at $$3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais alerts:

About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.