Consensus (SEN) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052707 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037719 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

