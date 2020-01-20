Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $751,024.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $4.90 million and $751,024.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 96% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.