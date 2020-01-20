ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, UEX, DDEX and Huobi. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.65 million and $216,823.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007648 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CPDAX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.