Contents Protocol (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.85 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $83,054.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.05549342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

