ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 171 ($2.25). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTEC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 199.91 ($2.63).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 206.60 ($2.72) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

