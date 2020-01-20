CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

