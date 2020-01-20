Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Tops $872.05 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00052707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $872.05 million and $142.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037719 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

