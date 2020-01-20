CoTrader Market Capitalization Reaches $353,179.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $353,179.00 and $59,646.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.05549342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

