COVA Market Cap Reaches $475,690.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market capitalization of $475,690.00 and approximately $1.01 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.