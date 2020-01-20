Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $3,685.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

