Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.83 ($53.29).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €40.91 ($47.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

