CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $94,268.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.53 million and $94,268.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01302039 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

