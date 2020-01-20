Cranswick’s (CWK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,658 ($48.12) on Monday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99). The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,288.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,986.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

