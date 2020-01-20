Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €145.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIE. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €116.82 ($135.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,050,304 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.15. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.