Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.63 ($4.45).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 285.20 ($3.75) on Monday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

