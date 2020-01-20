Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.70 ($63.60).

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €43.69 ($50.80). 316,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

