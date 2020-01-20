Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 93.53 ($1.23).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.22) on Monday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.23.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.